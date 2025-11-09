Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

China lifts Brazilian poultry imports ban over bird flu

China lifted a ban linked to Brazil's avian influenza outbreak, the country's General Administration of Customs said in a notice released on Friday. China issued a countrywide embargo on all imports of poultry and related products from Brazil over a bird flu outbreak in May.

US FDA places clinical hold on Tenaya gene therapy trial for rare heart disease

Tenaya Therapeutics said on Friday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has placed a clinical hold on its trial of an experimental gene therapy for a type of rare inherited heart disease. Shares of the company slipped more than 20% in extended trading.

Diageo has considered external candidates for CEO role, FT reports

Diageo, the world's top spirits maker, has considered external candidates for its chief executive role including outgoing GSK CEO Emma Walmsley, the Financial Times reported on Saturday, citing people familiar with the situation. Walmsley has not engaged with Diageo or its board on this matter and has "zero interest in the position," a person close to GSK told Reuters.

James Watson, co-discoverer of DNA's double helix, dead at 97

James D. Watson, the brilliant but controversial American biologist whose 1953 discovery of the structure of DNA, the molecule of heredity, ushered in the age of genetics and provided the foundation for the biotechnology revolution of the late 20th century, has died at the age of 97. His death was confirmed by Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory on Long Island, where he worked for many years. The New York Times reported that Watson died this week at a hospice on Long Island.

Talks to end US shutdown look promising, Senate majority leader says

Bipartisan talks in the U.S. Senate to end the federal shutdown have taken a positive turn, Senate Majority Leader John Thune said on Saturday, with lawmakers working on deals to temporarily reopen the government and introduce three longer-term funding bills for some agencies. Asked by reporters whether there have been bipartisan talks within the last 24 hours that have been positive in nature, Thune, a South Dakota Republican, responded, "Yeah. I'd say so."

India's Lupin posts surge in quarterly profit on strong respiratory drugs demand

Indian drugmaker Lupin posted a 73.3% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its respiratory drugs. The firm, which produces complex biosimilars drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients, reported consolidated net profit of 14.78 billion rupees ($168.16 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from 8.53 billion rupees a year ago.

