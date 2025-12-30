Winged Wonders: Avian Migrants Flock to Odisha's Welcoming Wetlands

Migratory birds have started arriving at Odisha's Bhitarkanika National Park, attracting ornithologists and bird enthusiasts alike. These avian visitors, who travel from as far as the Himalayan region, find sanctuary in the park's wetlands during the winter months.

The park's marshy spots, devoid of human interference, are ideal habitats for these birds. Officials noted that species like Indian Skimmers and Grey Pelicans, classified as endangered by the IUCN, have been sighted. Other notable arrivals include the Lesser adjutant and Greater spotted eagles.

These winged guests prefer Bhitarkanika for its unique ecosystem and abundant food supply, facilitated by numerous water inlets. As these birds grace the water bodies, they add to the scenic beauty of the area, attracting more nature enthusiasts to witness this seasonal spectacle.