Explosion at flour mill in UP kills teenage boy

A 15-year-old boy died when a machine at a flour mill here exploded, sending a heavy stone flying that hit him fatally, police said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Saturday in Sargaon Bujurg village in Kanpur Dehat district.

CCTV footage showed five people present at the spot when the machine exploded, filling the room with a cloud of flour as everyone fled for safety. However, Mohit collapsed instantly.

Circle Officer (Akbarpur) Sanjay Verma said that Mohit, a class 10 student, had gone to the mill to get maze grounded.

Eyewitnesses said the mill machine exploded all of a sudden, and a heavy stone broke through its metal cover. The impact of the explosion set the stone flying, hitting Mohit on the back of his head fatally, the officer added.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival, the circle officer added.

