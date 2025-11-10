Alembic Pharma Gains USFDA Nod for Generic Sumatriptan Injection
Alembic Pharmaceuticals received USFDA approval for its Sumatriptan injection, a generic equivalent for treating migraines and cluster headaches. This marks Alembic's first drug device combination. The approval covers 4 mg/0.5 ml and 6 mg/0.5 ml single-dose autoinjector systems, equivalent to GlaxoSmithKline's Imitrex STATdose.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 13:11 IST
- Country:
- India
Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd has achieved a significant milestone with the United States Food & Drug Administration's approval for their generic version of Sumatriptan injection, used in combating migraines.
The clearance pertains to their Abbreviated New Drug Application for Sumatriptan Injection in doses of 4 mg/0.5 ml and 6 mg/0.5 ml, both administered via a single-dose autoinjector system.
This approval is notably Alembic's inaugural drug-device combination product, establishing it as a therapeutic equivalent to GlaxoSmithKline's Imitrex STATdose System.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alembic
- Pharmaceuticals
- USFDA
- Sumatriptan
- Injection
- Generic
- Migraine
- Approval
- Healthcare
- Imitrex
Advertisement