Mamata Banerjee's Transformative Tour: Empowering North Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Siliguri on Monday, kicking off a packed two-day schedule aimed at aiding local communities. Her visit highlights government initiatives and new health facilities.

On the agenda is the distribution of land 'pattas'—ownership documents—to residents across northern districts as part of a public service distribution program at Uttarkanya, north Bengal's state government branch secretariat.

This trip also includes the inauguration of multiple health centers and crèches across tea estates in Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar districts, enhancing healthcare access and childcare, an official confirmed.