Mamata Banerjee's Transformative Tour: Empowering North Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits Siliguri for a two-day event to distribute land ownership documents and inaugurate health centers. The trip includes a public service program at Uttarkanya and opening creches in Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar, focusing on community support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-11-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 15:00 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived in Siliguri on Monday, kicking off a packed two-day schedule aimed at aiding local communities. Her visit highlights government initiatives and new health facilities.

On the agenda is the distribution of land 'pattas'—ownership documents—to residents across northern districts as part of a public service distribution program at Uttarkanya, north Bengal's state government branch secretariat.

This trip also includes the inauguration of multiple health centers and crèches across tea estates in Alipurduar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and Cooch Behar districts, enhancing healthcare access and childcare, an official confirmed.

