Sharp Decline in German Emigration to U.S. Amid Trump's Second Term

German emigration to the U.S. fell by 17.8% in 2025, marking the lowest numbers since 2021. Conversely, U.S. emigration to Germany rose by 3.4%. The decrease coincides with changes under President Donald Trump's second term, impacting travel advisories and tourism between the two countries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-11-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 10-11-2025 20:47 IST
German emigration to the United States experienced a significant drop in 2025, coinciding with the commencement of President Donald Trump's second term, according to recent data released on Monday.

From January to September, emigration to the U.S. decreased by 17.8% year-on-year, amounting to approximately 17,100, according to preliminary figures from Germany's federal statistics office. This marked the lowest level of departures since the pandemic-stricken year of 2021.

In contrast, migration from the U.S. to Germany rose by 3.4% to over 19,300 during the same timeframe. Furthermore, tourism between the two countries weakened, with U.S. visits to Germany dropping by 3.2% and summer arrivals seeing a particularly sharp decline.

