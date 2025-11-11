Left Menu

Senate Clears Path to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown

The U.S. government shutdown could end after a compromise deal passed an initial Senate vote. The agreement would restore federal funding and avert disruptions for families, workers, and travelers. While the deal provides short-term relief, it leaves broader issues, like healthcare subsidies, unresolved.

The United States is edging closer to ending its longest government shutdown as a compromise deal has cleared an initial Senate hurdle. The agreement, which would restore federal funding, brings hope to low-income families reliant on food subsidies, hundreds of thousands of unpaid federal workers, and travelers affected by flight cancellations.

The bipartisan deal extends funding through January 30, and despite the optimistic signs, it leaves the federal government with continued fiscal challenges, adding approximately $1.8 trillion a year to its soaring $38 trillion debt. Democrats, leveraging Senate rules, pushed for a vote on extending health insurance subsidies before the year's end.

The recent compromise follows significant election victories for Democrats and has sparked division within the party. Although some lawmakers criticize the lack of guarantees in the healthcare vote, others emphasize the necessity of ending the shutdown. The legislative process is not over, as a final vote in both chambers and the President's approval are still required.

