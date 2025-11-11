Left Menu

EU Forms New Intelligence Unit to Enhance Spy Agency Coordination

The European Commission, led by President Ursula von der Leyen, is establishing an intelligence unit to enhance the integration and use of data from EU national spy agencies, as reported by the Financial Times. The unit plans to recruit officials from the EU's intelligence community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 10:42 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 10:42 IST
EU Forms New Intelligence Unit to Enhance Spy Agency Coordination
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission is developing a new intelligence unit to better integrate data from national spy agencies, according to a report by the Financial Times. This initiative is spearheaded by President Ursula von der Leyen.

Set to be established within the commission's secretariat-general, the intelligence unit aims to bolster joint intelligence efforts by enlisting officials from various EU intelligence agencies.

The Financial Times relied on sources familiar with the plans, but Reuters has not independently verified the report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

Deadly Delhi Blast Sparks International Tension and Terror Probe

 India
2
Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

Blast Near Red Fort: Investigators Probe Fidayeen Link

 India
3
Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

Supreme Court Offers Condolences After Red Fort Car Blast

 India
4
Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

Bihar Votes for Development Amidst EVM Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025