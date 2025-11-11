EU Forms New Intelligence Unit to Enhance Spy Agency Coordination
The European Commission is developing a new intelligence unit to better integrate data from national spy agencies, according to a report by the Financial Times. This initiative is spearheaded by President Ursula von der Leyen.
Set to be established within the commission's secretariat-general, the intelligence unit aims to bolster joint intelligence efforts by enlisting officials from various EU intelligence agencies.
The Financial Times relied on sources familiar with the plans, but Reuters has not independently verified the report.
