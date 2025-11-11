Argentinian Trio Miss Angola Friendly Due to Vaccine Hurdle

Argentina's national football team faces a notable absence as three Atletico Madrid players—Julian Alvarez, Nahuel Molina, and Giuliano Simeone—will miss Friday's friendly match against Angola. This development follows their failure to finalize the necessary yellow fever vaccination procedures, mandated for travelers to parts of Africa and South America.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced on Monday that the players did not complete health requirements regarding the yellow fever vaccine in time, thereby preventing their entry into Angola.

The world champions, who have already secured their place in next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will proceed with their match against Angola in Luanda, albeit without the Atletico Madrid trio.

(With inputs from agencies.)