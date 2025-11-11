Left Menu

Argentinian Trio Miss Angola Friendly Due to Vaccine Hurdle

Argentina will be without three key players for their upcoming friendly against Angola due to incomplete yellow fever vaccination procedures. The vaccine is mandatory for travelers to certain regions, including parts of Africa and South America. The absence was confirmed by Argentina's Football Association as they head to Angola.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-11-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 14:04 IST
Argentinian Trio Miss Angola Friendly Due to Vaccine Hurdle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Argentina's national football team faces a notable absence as three Atletico Madrid players—Julian Alvarez, Nahuel Molina, and Giuliano Simeone—will miss Friday's friendly match against Angola. This development follows their failure to finalize the necessary yellow fever vaccination procedures, mandated for travelers to parts of Africa and South America.

The Argentine Football Association (AFA) announced on Monday that the players did not complete health requirements regarding the yellow fever vaccine in time, thereby preventing their entry into Angola.

The world champions, who have already secured their place in next year's World Cup in the United States, Mexico, and Canada, will proceed with their match against Angola in Luanda, albeit without the Atletico Madrid trio.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Russian Owners to Relinquish Control of Serbian Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

Russian Owners to Relinquish Control of Serbian Oil Firm Amid Sanctions

 Greece
2
Court Blast in Pakistani Capital Leaves Several Injured

Court Blast in Pakistani Capital Leaves Several Injured

 Pakistan
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: CM Assures Support

Tragedy Strikes Near Red Fort: CM Assures Support

 India
4
Visa Denial Puts Sumit Nagal's Australian Open Ambitions in Jeopardy

Visa Denial Puts Sumit Nagal's Australian Open Ambitions in Jeopardy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthy Aging Fuels Growth: How Better Health in Later Life Boosts Work and Prosperity

IMF Study Says South Africa’s 3% Inflation Goal May Bring Big Gains After Small Costs

From Farms to Frontiers: How Market Distortions Fuel Guatemala’s Migration Wave

Transforming Data Systems: How SDMX Drives Modern, Open, and Interoperable Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025