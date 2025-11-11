Creating Affordable Home Care for Seniors: A Call to Action

NITI Aayog's health member VK Paul has called on the government and private sector to join forces in establishing a cost-efficient home care framework for the elderly.

Speaking at the CII Annual Health Summit, Paul highlighted the blending of traditional and telemedicine technologies to enhance home care services.

He underscored the importance of affordability and addressing women's health issues, while the Union Health Secretary discussed government efforts toward a predictive health system by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)