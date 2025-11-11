Left Menu

UK's Bold Move to Combat Child Poverty

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hinted that upcoming measures to reduce child poverty may include scrapping the two-child limit on welfare payments. This policy change could cost 3 billion pounds annually and potentially lift 500,000 children from absolute poverty. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves supports this reform.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 11-11-2025 16:29 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 16:29 IST
UK's Bold Move to Combat Child Poverty
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has signaled forthcoming measures aimed at reducing child poverty, including the potential removal of the two-child welfare payment limit. This change could be announced in the upcoming November 26 budget.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) estimates that eliminating the cap could cost approximately 3 billion pounds annually. By doing so, the policy could alleviate the poverty status of about 500,000 children currently living in absolute poverty.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves has publicly supported this reform, emphasizing that children should not face financial penalties due to family size. Reeves is also preparing to introduce a rise in personal taxation as part of the upcoming budget measures.

TRENDING

1
Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

Smart Agriculture: A Key to Viksit Bharat

 India
2
Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

Chaos at Midnight: Bus Crash Near University Junction

 India
3
India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

India's Cotton Conundrum: Record Imports Amid Local Shortages

 Global
4
India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

India Embraces AI: Transforming Business Amidst Challenges

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

Hybrid AI system transforms how buildings are evaluated for energy efficiency

Generative AI fuels job insecurity arts, researchers push for labour protections

New tool bridges gap between AI regulation and human accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025