India's Diabetes Epidemic: The Silent Health Crisis

A study by PharmEasy reveals that high blood sugar, or hyperglycemia, affects nearly half of those tested in India. The report highlights significant health risks associated with diabetes, such as abnormalities in liver, lipid, heart, and thyroid functions, while stressing the importance of regular monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 17:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive study by an online healthcare company, PharmEasy, has unveiled alarming statistics about diabetes in India. The analysis of four million lab tests shows that around 50% of individuals have elevated blood sugar, highlighting the widespread prevalence of this silent epidemic.

The report emphasizes the serious health implications linked to uncontrolled diabetes, with over 90% of affected individuals also displaying abnormalities in liver, lipid, heart, or thyroid parameters. The analysis further reveals that men are more prone to high blood sugar levels than women.

Additionally, the study underscores a significant improvement in blood sugar management for those regularly monitored, with a 22% improvement observed in follow-up tests. The findings aim to raise awareness and encourage proactive health monitoring before World Diabetes Day on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

