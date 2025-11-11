Piyush Goyal Charts Inclusive Roadmap for India as Global Wellness Leader

Addressing the 22nd Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Annual Health Summit in New Delhi on November 11, 2025, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Shri Piyush Goyal laid out a comprehensive and inclusive vision for India's healthcare future. Emphasizing affordability, access, and global competitiveness, he called for deeper collaboration between the government, the medical community, and private healthcare stakeholders to position India as the world’s top destination for medical treatment and holistic wellness.

Focus on Affordability: A Government That Listens

Shri Goyal reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to affordability as a pillar of its healthcare strategy. He pointed to critical policy interventions such as:

Reduction of GST on health and life insurance from 18% to 0%

Lowered import duties on medical devices, essential drugs, and cancer treatments

These moves, he said, are part of a broader plan to make quality healthcare accessible across income levels and geographies. Stressing that the Government remains open to further rationalization of taxes and cesses on essential healthcare products, he invited specific feedback from the industry to ensure targeted benefits reach the people.

"This is a listening government," Goyal declared, underlining the Centre’s collaborative approach to policy-making. He noted that industry suggestions are not only welcomed but crucial for improving India's domestic healthcare delivery and its growing role in medical value travel.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras: Pillars of Grassroots Health Access

The Minister highlighted the tremendous success of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, which have now crossed 10,000 outlets across the country. These centers offer affordable generic medicines and hygiene products at nominal costs, proving especially beneficial for rural and economically weaker citizens.

He noted that these initiatives have not only made treatments affordable but also reduced the financial burden on families and improved public trust in India’s healthcare delivery model.

India’s Dual Mission: Domestic Strength and Global Wellness Leadership

In his keynote, Shri Goyal emphasized that India must avoid creating a healthcare divide where international medical tourists receive top-tier care while local citizens face barriers to quality treatment.

"We cannot have a chalk and cheese system," he said, stressing the importance of building a strong, inclusive domestic foundation that complements India’s growing reputation as a medical tourism hub.

He proposed a balanced model, where hospitals could:

Reserve up to 10% of their capacity for international patients

Contribute a portion of earnings to Ayushman Bharat or CSR initiatives for underprivileged Indians

This, he said, would ensure inclusive growth, promoting India as a compassionate healthcare provider while boosting the economy.

Unprecedented Expansion in Medical Education & Infrastructure

Highlighting the Government's achievements in expanding healthcare infrastructure, Shri Goyal shared that:

AIIMS institutions have increased from 7 to 23

Medical colleges have risen from 387 to 706 in the past 10 years

This represents a historic investment in medical education, and will address India’s growing demand for doctors, while also feeding the global healthcare workforce.

He also noted that the Government is working to further expand medical seats by 2029, an initiative originally announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the Red Fort in 2024.

Free Healthcare & Elderly Welfare: Compassion in Policy

Underscoring the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat by 2047’, Shri Goyal lauded initiatives like Ayushman Bharat, which has extended free healthcare coverage to nearly 700 million citizens.

He also highlighted the groundbreaking policy decision to offer free medical treatment to all senior citizens above 70 years of age, regardless of income. This, he said, reflects PM Modi’s compassionate leadership, especially as traditional family-based care structures evolve in modern society.

Boosting Medical Value Travel & Holistic Healing

Positioning India as a global leader in medical tourism, Shri Goyal noted that:

India offers world-class care at one-third to one-fourth the cost in Western nations

There is a growing global demand due to long waiting periods abroad and ageing populations

He welcomed industry suggestions regarding expanding Visa-on-Arrival and E-Visa facilities for medical tourists and called on the CII to develop a comprehensive action plan to enhance infrastructure, patient experience, and wellness services for foreign visitors.

Goyal further advocated for integrating Ayurveda, Yoga, meditation, and spiritual tourism with medical services under the ‘Heal in India’ brand, presenting India as a holistic healing destination.

Empowering Nurses, Caregivers, and NRIs in Health Sector

Recognizing the growing global demand for healthcare personnel, Shri Goyal urged leading hospitals to:

Expand nurse and caregiver training programs

Partner with skilling institutions to build capacity for domestic and overseas needs

He also proposed exploring pathways for Non-Resident Indian (NRI) doctors to contribute meaningfully to Indian healthcare through academic, clinical, or philanthropic engagements, subject to consultation with the Indian Medical Association (IMA).

A Call to Action for Industry and Institutions

Closing his address, Shri Goyal emphasized that India’s healthcare edge lies in its unique combination of:

Clinical excellence

Wellness traditions

Compassionate culture

Cost competitiveness

Skilled workforce

He called on healthcare institutions, investors, and policymakers to join hands in scaling this advantage globally, while ensuring that every Indian citizen enjoys dignity, care, and access to modern medical services.

"India has the clinical prowess, the wellness heritage, the talent, and the culture of hospitality — the right combination to make India the number one wellness destination in the world," he concluded.