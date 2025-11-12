Left Menu

Dollar Dips Amid U.S. Labor Market Concerns as Euro Strengthens

The U.S. dollar weakened against the euro and yen due to concerns about the U.S. labor market, which showed a decline in private sector jobs. Economic activity is poised to increase with the reopening of the federal government after a historic shutdown. Market adjustments are expected as financial data is released.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 01:38 IST
Dollar Dips Amid U.S. Labor Market Concerns as Euro Strengthens
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a market reaction to disturbing U.S. labor market reports, the dollar weakened against major currencies on Tuesday. Reports of private employers shedding thousands of jobs last month fueled concerns. The U.S. federal government is on the brink of reopening, promising a significant data influx that could further reveal economic vulnerabilities.

The Senate's recent approval of a compromise marks the imminent end of the longest U.S. government shutdown. This resolution aims to restore economic normalcy, as millions face disruptions in services and wages. Economic observers, including Bannockburn Global Forex's Marc Chandler, have voiced apprehensions over potential economic 'cracks' emerging post-reopening.

Amid financial recalibrations, the dollar index, which monitors the greenback's value against a currency basket, declined. Simultaneously, the euro saw a rise, driven by expectations regarding the European Central Bank's policy against the backdrop of a hesitant Federal Reserve. Market attention remains on the anticipated Federal Reserve rate adjustments in December.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
G20 Women's Shutdown: A Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

G20 Women's Shutdown: A Silent Protest Against Gender-Based Violence

 South Africa
2
Endangered Humboldt Penguins Face Decline

Endangered Humboldt Penguins Face Decline

 Global
3
AstraZeneca Reaches New Heights, Pfizer Makes Bold Acquisition

AstraZeneca Reaches New Heights, Pfizer Makes Bold Acquisition

 Global
4
Dow Surges Amid Hopes for Shutdown Resolution, AI Stocks Tumble

Dow Surges Amid Hopes for Shutdown Resolution, AI Stocks Tumble

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025