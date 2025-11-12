Dollar Dips Amid U.S. Labor Market Concerns as Euro Strengthens
The U.S. dollar weakened against the euro and yen due to concerns about the U.S. labor market, which showed a decline in private sector jobs. Economic activity is poised to increase with the reopening of the federal government after a historic shutdown. Market adjustments are expected as financial data is released.
In a market reaction to disturbing U.S. labor market reports, the dollar weakened against major currencies on Tuesday. Reports of private employers shedding thousands of jobs last month fueled concerns. The U.S. federal government is on the brink of reopening, promising a significant data influx that could further reveal economic vulnerabilities.
The Senate's recent approval of a compromise marks the imminent end of the longest U.S. government shutdown. This resolution aims to restore economic normalcy, as millions face disruptions in services and wages. Economic observers, including Bannockburn Global Forex's Marc Chandler, have voiced apprehensions over potential economic 'cracks' emerging post-reopening.
Amid financial recalibrations, the dollar index, which monitors the greenback's value against a currency basket, declined. Simultaneously, the euro saw a rise, driven by expectations regarding the European Central Bank's policy against the backdrop of a hesitant Federal Reserve. Market attention remains on the anticipated Federal Reserve rate adjustments in December.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dow Surges Amid Government Shutdown Resolution Hopes
Controversial Bill Sparks Privacy Debate Amid Government Shutdown Resolution
Wall Street's Mixed Day as AI Stocks Tumble Amid Government Shutdown Talks
Tech Sector Volatility and Government Shutdown Influence Markets
Showdown in Washington: House Reps Race to End Longest U.S. Government Shutdown