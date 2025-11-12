FDA Appoints Cancer Expert Richard Pazdur Amid Leadership Shake-Up

The Food and Drug Administration has appointed Dr. Richard Pazdur as the new director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. This decision comes in the wake of an ethics complaint that led to the removal of the former director, Dr. George Tidmarsh.

Dr. Pazdur, a veteran in cancer medicines regulation, will bring his expertise to stabilize the agency amidst reports of low morale and internal turf battles. Recently leading the Oncology Center of Excellence, Pazdur is one of the seasoned leaders remaining after many retirements and resignations.

He will also oversee new FDA initiatives, including a fast-track voucher program to speed up priority drug reviews. Pazdur's appointment comes as the agency faces challenges in retaining staff and balancing its drug evaluation responsibilities.