Left Menu

FDA Appoints Cancer Expert Richard Pazdur Amid Leadership Shake-Up

The FDA has appointed Dr. Richard Pazdur as the director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. His appointment follows the ousting of former director Dr. George Tidmarsh, who faced ethics complaints. Pazdur is tasked with stabilizing the unit facing morale issues and implementing new initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2025 03:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 03:59 IST
FDA Appoints Cancer Expert Richard Pazdur Amid Leadership Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Food and Drug Administration has appointed Dr. Richard Pazdur as the new director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research. This decision comes in the wake of an ethics complaint that led to the removal of the former director, Dr. George Tidmarsh.

Dr. Pazdur, a veteran in cancer medicines regulation, will bring his expertise to stabilize the agency amidst reports of low morale and internal turf battles. Recently leading the Oncology Center of Excellence, Pazdur is one of the seasoned leaders remaining after many retirements and resignations.

He will also oversee new FDA initiatives, including a fast-track voucher program to speed up priority drug reviews. Pazdur's appointment comes as the agency faces challenges in retaining staff and balancing its drug evaluation responsibilities.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Clashes Erupt at COP30 Venue Amid Rising Tensions

Protests and Clashes Erupt at COP30 Venue Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
2
Cryptoqueen's Downfall: Ponzi Schemer Sentenced in UK

Cryptoqueen's Downfall: Ponzi Schemer Sentenced in UK

 United Kingdom
3
France Criticizes U.S. Military Actions in Caribbean Waters

France Criticizes U.S. Military Actions in Caribbean Waters

 Global
4
Saudi Arabia and U.S. to Co-Host Strategic Investment Summit

Saudi Arabia and U.S. to Co-Host Strategic Investment Summit

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From fintech to clean energy: How G7 nations are powering next wave of sustainable AI

Hidden racism in AI: ChatGPT’s responses reflect deep cultural hierarchies

Creative workers face job loss and exploitation as AI outpaces industrial reforms

Copyright breakpoint: AI works without human input belong to everyone

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025