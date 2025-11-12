Eli Lilly Switches to Rightway After CVS Health's Rejection

Eli Lilly is changing its employee drug benefit plan, shifting away from CVS Health to a privately held pharmacy benefit manager, Rightway.

The decision follows CVS's choice to stop covering Lilly's weight-loss drug in favor of a competing product from Novo Nordisk.

As of January 1, Lilly employees under the company's medical plan will automatically transition to Rightway for pharmacy benefit coverage, according to Bloomberg, though Reuters has not yet confirmed this information.

