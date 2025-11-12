Eli Lilly Switches to Rightway After CVS Health's Rejection
Eli Lilly is moving its employee drug benefit plan from CVS Health to Rightway after CVS opted to cover Novo Nordisk's weight-loss medication over Lilly's. Effective January 1, employees will receive pharmaceutical benefits through Rightway, Bloomberg reports, though it remains unverified by Reuters.
Eli Lilly is changing its employee drug benefit plan, shifting away from CVS Health to a privately held pharmacy benefit manager, Rightway.
The decision follows CVS's choice to stop covering Lilly's weight-loss drug in favor of a competing product from Novo Nordisk.
As of January 1, Lilly employees under the company's medical plan will automatically transition to Rightway for pharmacy benefit coverage, according to Bloomberg, though Reuters has not yet confirmed this information.
