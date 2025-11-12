Are Diet Soft Drinks Really Worth the Risk?

The average Australian consumes nearly 60 litres of soft drink annually, with many opting for diet versions as a seemingly healthier choice. Yet, experts caution that while diet drinks have less sugar, they may not be entirely risk-free.

A standard can of Coca-Cola contains about seven teaspoons of sugar, nearing the World Health Organisation's recommended daily sugar intake. In contrast, Diet Coke replaces sugar with artificial sweeteners, such as aspartame, which the WHO recently classified as possibly carcinogenic.

Regular consumption of diet soft drinks has been correlated with higher incidences of heart disease and type 2 diabetes. As per WHO guidance, artificial sweeteners consumption is generally safe within limits but emerging evidence points to potential gut irritation issues. Individuals are advised to explore alternative beverages like infused water or unsweetened iced tea.

(With inputs from agencies.)