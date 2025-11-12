South Africa's Groundbreaking Step: First Locally Developed Cholera Vaccine Undergoes Trials

In a historic breakthrough, South African researchers have commenced clinical trials for the nation's first locally developed oral cholera vaccine. Created by the Cape Town-based pharmaceutical firm Biovac, the vaccine represents a monumental stride in enhancing health security across Africa.

Currently, the vaccine is being tested for its safety in adults, marking a significant milestone in the quest for regional vaccine autonomy. This initiative comes at a crucial time, as cholera continues to be a deadly threat due to ongoing water quality challenges in many African countries.

Should the trials prove successful, the vaccine could be available across the continent by 2028, dramatically improving vaccine access and reducing dependency on imported solutions amid global health threats.