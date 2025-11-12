Left Menu

South Africa's Groundbreaking Step: First Locally Developed Cholera Vaccine Undergoes Trials

South Africa has launched trials for its first locally developed oral cholera vaccine. Developed by Biovac, the vaccine aims to enhance vaccine access in Africa, addressing significant health needs and reducing reliance on imported solutions. Trials are crucial as cholera remains a persistent threat due to inadequate water sanitation.

In a historic breakthrough, South African researchers have commenced clinical trials for the nation's first locally developed oral cholera vaccine. Created by the Cape Town-based pharmaceutical firm Biovac, the vaccine represents a monumental stride in enhancing health security across Africa.

Currently, the vaccine is being tested for its safety in adults, marking a significant milestone in the quest for regional vaccine autonomy. This initiative comes at a crucial time, as cholera continues to be a deadly threat due to ongoing water quality challenges in many African countries.

Should the trials prove successful, the vaccine could be available across the continent by 2028, dramatically improving vaccine access and reducing dependency on imported solutions amid global health threats.

