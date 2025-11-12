Revolutionizing Heart and Kidney Diagnostics: New Testing Protocols Unveiled

A groundbreaking new testing protocol can now identify heart-related chest pain in patients whose main heart arteries appear normal during typical exams, as revealed by a recent study. This procedure utilizes stress cardiac MRI tests to detect small-vessel angina, particularly effective in diagnosing women.

Dr. Colin Berry from the University of Glasgow explains that while traditional angiography might not indicate issues, using an MRI to measure blood flow during physical stress can uncover underlying problems. The study, announced at the American Heart Association meeting, showed significant results in diagnosing microvascular angina, leading to better treatment outcomes.

Furthermore, advancements in kidney diagnostics through measuring cystatin C instead of creatinine can more accurately identify high-risk kidney patients. These developments highlight the importance of updating clinical practices to include these new testing methods, providing earlier intervention and improving patient management.

