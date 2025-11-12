German Financial Delegation Heads for China with Minister Lars Klingbeil
A delegation of representatives from German banks and insurance companies, including Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Allianz, and Ergo, will accompany Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil on a trip to China next week. Stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse and state lender KfW are also part of the delegation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:14 IST
- Country:
- Germany
A high-profile German delegation, led by Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, is set to visit China next week. The group, composed of leading banks and insurance firms, aims to strengthen financial ties.
Comprising notable entities such as Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Allianz, Ergo, and others, the delegation will explore opportunities for collaboration.
Deutsche Boerse and state lender KfW join the mission, marking Klingbeil as the first minister from the new coalition to visit China, as Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul postponed his trip.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement