Left Menu

German Financial Delegation Heads for China with Minister Lars Klingbeil

A delegation of representatives from German banks and insurance companies, including Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Allianz, and Ergo, will accompany Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil on a trip to China next week. Stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse and state lender KfW are also part of the delegation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 12-11-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 18:14 IST
German Financial Delegation Heads for China with Minister Lars Klingbeil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

A high-profile German delegation, led by Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil, is set to visit China next week. The group, composed of leading banks and insurance firms, aims to strengthen financial ties.

Comprising notable entities such as Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank, Allianz, Ergo, and others, the delegation will explore opportunities for collaboration.

Deutsche Boerse and state lender KfW join the mission, marking Klingbeil as the first minister from the new coalition to visit China, as Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul postponed his trip.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

Celebrating Service: Sat Paul Mittal National Awards 2025

 India
2
Urgent Plea for Tamil Workers' Safe Release in Mali

Urgent Plea for Tamil Workers' Safe Release in Mali

 India
3
Pythian Games 2025: A Cultural Symphony at Bengaluru City University

Pythian Games 2025: A Cultural Symphony at Bengaluru City University

 India
4
Global Tensions and Political Maneuvers: An Overview of Current World Events

Global Tensions and Political Maneuvers: An Overview of Current World Events

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025