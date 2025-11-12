Germany's Avian Agony: Record Bird Flu Outbreaks Ravage Poultry Industry

In an alarming development, Germany has reported its highest incidence of bird flu outbreaks in three years, according to the Friedrich Loeffler Institute for Animal Diseases. With over 1,100 wild bird infections and 122 farm detections by November 11, 2025, the disease is intensifying concerns across Europe.

The highly pathogenic avian influenza, or bird flu, is spreading alarmingly, driven by seasonal migrations. The virus had already resulted in the culling of more than a million poultry in Germany, making it the worst affected country in Europe this season. Other countries have also reported increasing outbreaks.

Despite the heightened threat to poultry populations, German analysts note no significant impact on egg or poultry meat prices. While Germany avoids a nationwide lockdown, local measures include poultry confinement and eased protections on cranes to curb the virus's spread in high-risk areas.

(With inputs from agencies.)