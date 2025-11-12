Left Menu

Polio Virus Resurfaces in Germany After Decades

The wild polio virus has been found in Germany's wastewater for the first time since polio surveillance began in 2021. Despite high vaccination rates resulting in low public risk, the detection underscores the global challenge of eliminating polio, amplified by reduced international support and misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 12-11-2025 23:56 IST
In an unexpected setback for global polio eradication efforts, the wild form of the polio virus has been detected in Germany's wastewater, the Robert Koch Institute informed on Wednesday. This marks the first finding from environmental sampling in Germany since routine monitoring began in 2021.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), this discovery is the first in Europe since 2010, highlighting that no region is immune to the virus. Despite the detection, the risk of disease remains low in Germany due to extensive vaccination. The Robert Koch Institute assured that no infections in people have been reported.

Polio, a potentially fatal viral infection that can lead to paralysis, has dwindled globally thanks to extensive vaccination campaigns. Nevertheless, wild polio persists in Afghanistan and Pakistan. This detection in Germany, linked to Afghanistan's strain, illustrates the need for vigilant surveillance. The global fight against polio encounters challenges, like reduced funding and vaccine misinformation, which threaten decades of progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

