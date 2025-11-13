WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

On Wednesday, WeightWatchers CEO Tara Comonte announced plans to market Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug, Wegovy, in pill form if it becomes available in the U.S. next year. This move comes as WeightWatchers aims to solidify its market position following bankruptcy proceedings by partnering with the Danish pharmaceutical company.

Many consumers prefer pill formulations over injections, and a pill version of Wegovy could help the company retain more users compared to telehealth competitors. The White House recently announced price reductions for branded weight-loss drugs, which may encourage more patients to choose these options over cheaper alternatives.

WeightWatchers is also looking to strengthen its presence in women's health by offering GLP-1 medicines and hormone replacement therapy. The brand maintains major markets in the U.S., Germany, and the UK, serving 4 million subscribers globally as of late 2023.