WeightWatchers Plans To Boost Success With New Pill

WeightWatchers aims to expand its market by offering a pill version of Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug, Wegovy, next year. This move could strengthen WeightWatchers' position post-bankruptcy, providing a branded option for customers seeking an alternative to injections, especially with expected price reductions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 00:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 00:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Wednesday, WeightWatchers CEO Tara Comonte announced plans to market Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug, Wegovy, in pill form if it becomes available in the U.S. next year. This move comes as WeightWatchers aims to solidify its market position following bankruptcy proceedings by partnering with the Danish pharmaceutical company.

Many consumers prefer pill formulations over injections, and a pill version of Wegovy could help the company retain more users compared to telehealth competitors. The White House recently announced price reductions for branded weight-loss drugs, which may encourage more patients to choose these options over cheaper alternatives.

WeightWatchers is also looking to strengthen its presence in women's health by offering GLP-1 medicines and hormone replacement therapy. The brand maintains major markets in the U.S., Germany, and the UK, serving 4 million subscribers globally as of late 2023.

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

