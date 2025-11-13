Global Health Headlines: Contamination, Generic Drugs, and Policy Shifts
Current health news highlights include Indonesia testing footwear for radioactive contamination, Sandoz launching generic Ozempic in Canada by 2026, Edenred facing profit outlook changes due to Brazil voucher rules, AstraZeneca's stock surge, Bayer's financial expectations due to lawsuits, and an upcoming CDC vote on hepatitis B vaccines.
In a wave of significant health news, Indonesia intensified investigations into footwear products sent back from the United States amid concerns about radioactive Caesium-137, as indicated by a government task force. Alarm was raised when contamination reports emerged, prompting a thorough probe, states task force spokesman, Bara Hasibuan.
Meanwhile, generic pharmaceutical company Sandoz plans to introduce unbranded forms of the diabetes drug Ozempic in Canada by mid-2026. This move anticipates the expiration of Novo Nordisk's patent on the active ingredient, semaglutide. Sandoz is keen to penetrate the Canadian market swiftly, though regulatory approval remains pending.
France-based Edenred alerts investors of impending adjustments to its profit projections for 2026 due to possible regulatory shifts in Brazil's meal voucher system. This announcement sent Edenred shares plummeting, reflecting investor uncertainty. Concurrently, AstraZeneca's shares hit new heights, reinforcing its market dominance following optimistic quarterly earnings and a pivotal U.S. pricing agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
