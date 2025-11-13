Left Menu

Cyber Attack Stalls UK Economic Growth in Q3

Britain's economy barely grew due to a significant cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover in September, resulting in only 0.1% growth in the third quarter of 2025. This slowdown underlines challenges faced by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves as she prepares the upcoming budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 12:51 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 12:51 IST
The growth of Britain's economy essentially stalled in the third quarter of 2025, largely due to a cyber attack on Jaguar Land Rover in September. According to the Office for National Statistics, the economy expanded by a mere 0.1%, down from 0.3% in the previous quarter.

The cyber incident at Jaguar Land Rover, as reported by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, led to a dramatic 28.6% decline in motor vehicle production, marking the most significant drop since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in April 2020.

Despite this setback, Britain's economy is still set to achieve the second-fastest growth among G7 countries in 2025, trailing only behind the United States, according to projections by the International Monetary Fund. Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faces the challenge of reigniting growth in her upcoming budget.

(With inputs from agencies.)

