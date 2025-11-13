India's Strides in Tuberculosis Control: A Global Benchmark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed satisfaction with the notable reduction in tuberculosis incidence in India since 2015, a rate twice as fast as the global average. This achievement is tied to the comprehensive expansion of treatment coverage.

From a starting point of 237 cases per lakh population in 2015, India has seen a decrease to 187 per lakh population by 2024, according to the World Health Organisation's Global TB Report 2025.

The decline, reported by the Health Ministry, is nearly twice the global average of 12 percent. Acknowledging the sharp drop and improved treatment outcomes, Modi emphasized the commitment to a healthier India.

(With inputs from agencies.)