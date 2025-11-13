IIM Calcutta and TimesPro Launch 5th Cohort of Healthcare Management Program Amid Booming Sector Growth

IIM Calcutta, in collaboration with TimesPro, has announced the opening of admissions for the fifth cohort of the Executive Programme in Healthcare Management. This development aligns with the increasing demand for healthcare professionals as India's healthcare budget is expected to rise significantly, potentially reaching 5% of GDP by 2030.

The 12-month program offers a comprehensive curriculum designed to enhance managerial skills in healthcare. It covers vital areas such as leadership, strategy, finance, and digital health, preparing individuals to excel in various roles within hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and public health settings. The course includes two campus immersions to foster deeper learning and networking opportunities.

Industry projections from Rubix Industry Insights and IBEF highlight a robust future for the healthcare sector, which is anticipated to exceed USD 1.5 trillion by 2030. The program addresses the urgent need for skilled leaders capable of managing quality, safety, and efficiency in the evolving healthcare landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)