Global Health Developments: Bird Flu, Radioactive Footwear, and New Drug Launches

The Spanish government's Agriculture Ministry announced on Thursday a comprehensive lockdown of all poultry to combat the rising threat of bird flu. This move expands previous measures that only included high-risk areas and aims to curb the spread of the infectious disease.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is examining footwear products returned from the United States amid fears of Caesium-137 contamination. A task force has been set up to determine the potential radioactive presence after reports of contamination.

On the pharmaceutical front, generic manufacturer Sandoz plans to introduce unbranded versions of the diabetes drug Ozempic in Canada by mid-2026. They await regulatory approval following the expiration of Novo Nordisk's semaglutide patent.

(With inputs from agencies.)