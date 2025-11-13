Left Menu

Global Health Developments: Bird Flu, Radioactive Footwear, and New Drug Launches

This update covers bird flu lockdowns in Spain, radioactive footwear testing in Indonesia, unbranded Ozempic drug launches in Canada, and improved heart-related diagnosis techniques. Additionally, the financial performance and strategic adjustments of Merck KGaA, Bayer's cost projections, plans for hepatitis B vaccine policy, and Edgewell's asset sale are discussed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:30 IST
The Spanish government's Agriculture Ministry announced on Thursday a comprehensive lockdown of all poultry to combat the rising threat of bird flu. This move expands previous measures that only included high-risk areas and aims to curb the spread of the infectious disease.

Meanwhile, Indonesia is examining footwear products returned from the United States amid fears of Caesium-137 contamination. A task force has been set up to determine the potential radioactive presence after reports of contamination.

On the pharmaceutical front, generic manufacturer Sandoz plans to introduce unbranded versions of the diabetes drug Ozempic in Canada by mid-2026. They await regulatory approval following the expiration of Novo Nordisk's semaglutide patent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

