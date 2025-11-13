Hindlabs Kharghar Achieves Prestigious CAP Accreditation

Hindlabs Kharghar, part of HLL Lifecare Ltd., has gained significant recognition through its recent accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). This development marks it as the only public sector lab in India to achieve such a distinction, setting a benchmark in diagnostic quality.

The CAP accreditation is globally acknowledged as a standard for quality in diagnostic laboratories, emphasizing accuracy and reliability in patient care. Hindlabs Kharghar completed a stringent audit process, demonstrating excellence in laboratory operations, further validating its commitment to best practices.

In Maharashtra, HLL has been a pivotal player in the state's free laboratory services initiative, Mahalabs Services. The program supports over 3,600 public health facilities, providing crucial diagnostic services to thousands of patients daily, ensuring timely and effective healthcare delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)