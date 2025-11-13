Left Menu

Hindlabs Kharghar Achieves Prestigious CAP Accreditation

Hindlabs Kharghar, a facility of HLL Lifecare Ltd, earned CAP accreditation, becoming India's only public sector laboratory to achieve this recognition. The accreditation reflects the lab's adherence to international standards and its dedication to delivering quality diagnostic services through Maharashtra's expansive Mahalabs Services programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 20:26 IST
Hindlabs Kharghar Achieves Prestigious CAP Accreditation
  • Country:
  • India

Hindlabs Kharghar, part of HLL Lifecare Ltd., has gained significant recognition through its recent accreditation by the College of American Pathologists (CAP). This development marks it as the only public sector lab in India to achieve such a distinction, setting a benchmark in diagnostic quality.

The CAP accreditation is globally acknowledged as a standard for quality in diagnostic laboratories, emphasizing accuracy and reliability in patient care. Hindlabs Kharghar completed a stringent audit process, demonstrating excellence in laboratory operations, further validating its commitment to best practices.

In Maharashtra, HLL has been a pivotal player in the state's free laboratory services initiative, Mahalabs Services. The program supports over 3,600 public health facilities, providing crucial diagnostic services to thousands of patients daily, ensuring timely and effective healthcare delivery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion Investment

ReNew Energy to Bolster Andhra Pradesh's Green Transition with $6.7 Billion ...

 India
2
Assam Unveils Tewary Commission Report on 1983 Nellie Massacre

Assam Unveils Tewary Commission Report on 1983 Nellie Massacre

 India
3
Corruption Crackdown in Adibatla: Town Planning Officer Arrested

Corruption Crackdown in Adibatla: Town Planning Officer Arrested

 India
4
Swift Justice: Cab Driver Nabbed Hours After Knife-Point Robbery

Swift Justice: Cab Driver Nabbed Hours After Knife-Point Robbery

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025