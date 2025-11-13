Left Menu

Union Minister Boosts Nagaland Healthcare Amid Aspirational District Visit

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Nagaland, specifically the District Hospital Kiphire, where she presented SBI's CSR contributions. Her visit focused on enhancing healthcare and assessing central schemes. She inaugurated various initiatives, interacting with local communities to address development and economic growth needs, aimed at improving Kiphire's healthcare facilities.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday made a significant visit to Nagaland, focusing on healthcare advancements in the aspirational district of Kiphire. At the District Hospital Kiphire, she delivered Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions from the State Bank of India (SBI) to bolster medical infrastructure.

Describing the visit as a 'blessing,' Sitharaman highlighted her commitment to ensuring that Nagaland receives substantial CSR projects to address resource constraints. She expressed gratitude to SBI for their timely contributions, which include essential medical equipment to enhance patient care and facility capabilities.

During her three-day visit, Sitharaman has engaged with local authorities and communities, reviewed healthcare services, and launched various initiatives. The visit aims to strengthen cooperation between central and state efforts, focusing on sustainable development and economic growth in the region.

