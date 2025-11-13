Mizoram Gastroenteritis Outbreak: Crisis Strikes Southern Districts
A gastroenteritis outbreak in southern Mizoram's Lawngtlai and Siaha districts has claimed eight lives. The waterborne disease, linked to Myanmar evacuees, afflicts 45 people. In response, medical teams and rapid response units have been deployed to manage the situation and contain further spread.
An alarming outbreak of gastroenteritis in Mizoram's southern districts has led to eight fatalities, health authorities confirmed Thursday. Five deaths occurred in Kakichhuah village, Lawngtlai district, while three more were reported from two villages in Siaha district.
The outbreak is suspected to be linked to displaced people from Myanmar, with district officials maintaining strict surveillance. Health department director Dr. Vanlalfela stated the situation is concentrated in relief camps for evacuees. A total of 45 individuals are currently battling the disease.
Prompt action has been taken, including medical teams dispatched to affected areas and samples collected for analysis. The outbreak has turned Kakichhuah village into a containment zone, restricting movement for two months barring medical emergencies. Alerts have sounded as cross-border proximity with Myanmar raises transmission concerns.
(With inputs from agencies.)
