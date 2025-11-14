Left Menu

Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Over UK Tax Plans

The British pound weakened against major currencies following reports that the UK will not increase income tax rates in its upcoming budget. Prime Minister Keir Starmer's decision raises questions of political stability and fiscal resolve, impacting the currency’s strength as the budget announcement nears.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-11-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 13:18 IST
Pound Dips Amid Political Uncertainty Over UK Tax Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The British pound suffered losses against the dollar and euro on Friday as reports emerged that upcoming UK budget changes would not include anticipated income tax increases. Sterling fell 0.3% against the dollar, settling at $1.3151, while dipping more significantly against the euro, reaching its lowest point since April 2023 at 88.64 pence.

According to sources cited by the Financial Times, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and finance minister Rachel Reeves have scrapped plans for raising income tax rates, marking a significant policy shift ahead of the crucial budget speech set for November 26. The decision arrives amidst mounting pressure on Starmer's leadership within his party.

"Political uncertainty leading to a pivot in fiscal approaches spells trouble for the pound," remarked Moh Siong Sim, a currency strategist with Bank of Singapore, highlighting concerns over the UK's fiscal path as it navigates domestic political challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Andrej Babis: Balancing Business and Politics

Andrej Babis: Balancing Business and Politics

 Czechia
2
Pramod Jain Bhaya Clinches Anta Assembly Bypoll in Rajasthan

Pramod Jain Bhaya Clinches Anta Assembly Bypoll in Rajasthan

 India
3
Reliance's AI Revolution: A Power Surge in Andhra Pradesh

Reliance's AI Revolution: A Power Surge in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
BOJ Deputy Governor Hospitalised: Shinichi Uchida Battles Leukemia

BOJ Deputy Governor Hospitalised: Shinichi Uchida Battles Leukemia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025