AIIMS Delhi Triumphs at Health Research Summit 2025

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, secured a top accolade for its exceptional performance in research and institutional excellence, as announced at the DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2025.

Hosted under the aegis of the Department of Health Research and Indian Council of Medical Research, the summit commenced with the Union Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Singh Patel, emphasizing India's strides in health research, highlighting successes like MedTech Mitra and COVID-19 vaccines.

The Gold ranking bestowed on AIIMS denotes its outstanding work in research quality, innovation, and impactful health initiatives. The institution is lauded for its high-impact publications and translational research, underscoring its pivotal role in India's scientific advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)