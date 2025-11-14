Left Menu

AIIMS Delhi Triumphs at Health Research Summit 2025

AIIMS, Delhi received the prestigious highest national ranking and top award for overall performance at the DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2025. The recognition celebrates AIIMS' contributions in research, innovation, and public health impact. The institution remains dedicated to advancing India's health research and innovation leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 14:52 IST
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, secured a top accolade for its exceptional performance in research and institutional excellence, as announced at the DHR-ICMR Health Research Excellence Summit 2025.

Hosted under the aegis of the Department of Health Research and Indian Council of Medical Research, the summit commenced with the Union Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Singh Patel, emphasizing India's strides in health research, highlighting successes like MedTech Mitra and COVID-19 vaccines.

The Gold ranking bestowed on AIIMS denotes its outstanding work in research quality, innovation, and impactful health initiatives. The institution is lauded for its high-impact publications and translational research, underscoring its pivotal role in India's scientific advancements.

