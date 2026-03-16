Mastercard and MakeMyTrip Launch AI-Powered 'Lifestyle Navigator' for Travel Innovations

On Monday, Mastercard unveiled 'Lifestyle Navigator', an AI-driven travel concierge created with MakeMyTrip, designed to elevate the personal travel experience. This innovative solution merges MakeMyTrip's extensive travel ecosystem with Mastercard's AI prowess to deliver precise, curated recommendations for travelers worldwide.

Offering insights from food, culture, and adventure specialists, Lifestyle Navigator promises to surpass standard suggestions. It also advises on relevant payment products, maximizing benefits for users. The collaboration aims to enhance trip planning through a seamless integration of Mastercard's global network with MakeMyTrip's expertise, as expressed by Rajesh Magow, Co-founder and CEO of MakeMyTrip.

Gautam Aggarwal, Mastercard's President for India and South Asia, highlighted that this venture represents a bridge connecting travel discovery, planning, and unique experiences. By leveraging AI, the platform facilitates a more informed travel decision-making process and enriches the user journey with confidant-like guidance pre, during, and post-travel.