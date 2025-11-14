Blood Thinners: A Crucial Choice for Diabetic Heart Patients

A recent study from India has cast light on the varying effectiveness of blood-thinning drugs prescribed after procedures to clear narrowed heart arteries in diabetic patients. The research, which included 1,800 participants with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, revealed that prasugrel, sold under the brand name Effient, may offer better outcomes than ticagrelor, known as Brilinta. Both drugs belong to the P2Y12 inhibitors class and are typically used to prevent blood clots.

The study concluded that patients receiving prasugrel had a lower combined rate of heart attack, stroke, bleeding complications, or death compared to those taking ticagrelor. Dr. Sripal Bangalore from NYU Grossman School of Medicine emphasized the importance of choosing the right medication, stating that these drugs should not be deemed interchangeable based on current data.

In unrelated findings, general anesthesia has been shown to be a viable option for C-sections, particularly when spinal or epidural blocks are ineffective. Despite historical concerns for its effects on newborns, the study reported negligible differences in newborn health metrics compared to regional anesthesia, debunking the myth that only localized techniques are safe.

