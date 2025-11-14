Left Menu

Blood Thinners: A Crucial Choice for Diabetic Heart Patients

A study in India highlights that blood-thinning drugs, often used interchangeably after heart procedures, perform differently in diabetic patients. It finds prasugrel may be more beneficial than ticagrelor. Separate research points to general anesthesia as a safe alternative for C-sections when regional anesthesia fails.

A recent study from India has cast light on the varying effectiveness of blood-thinning drugs prescribed after procedures to clear narrowed heart arteries in diabetic patients. The research, which included 1,800 participants with either Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes, revealed that prasugrel, sold under the brand name Effient, may offer better outcomes than ticagrelor, known as Brilinta. Both drugs belong to the P2Y12 inhibitors class and are typically used to prevent blood clots.

The study concluded that patients receiving prasugrel had a lower combined rate of heart attack, stroke, bleeding complications, or death compared to those taking ticagrelor. Dr. Sripal Bangalore from NYU Grossman School of Medicine emphasized the importance of choosing the right medication, stating that these drugs should not be deemed interchangeable based on current data.

In unrelated findings, general anesthesia has been shown to be a viable option for C-sections, particularly when spinal or epidural blocks are ineffective. Despite historical concerns for its effects on newborns, the study reported negligible differences in newborn health metrics compared to regional anesthesia, debunking the myth that only localized techniques are safe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

