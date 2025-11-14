Left Menu

Maharashtra's Mission to End Leprosy: A Statewide Screening Campaign

The Maharashtra government will screen 8.66 crore individuals and 1.73 crore households for leprosy from November 17 to December 2. Aiming for 'zero leprosy transmission' by 2027, the initiative involves extensive door-to-door surveys, public awareness, and timely treatment through multi-drug therapy.

Maharashtra's Mission to End Leprosy: A Statewide Screening Campaign
The Maharashtra government is set to screen 8.66 crore individuals and 1.73 crore households for leprosy from November 17 to December 2. This extensive screening initiative, involving a door-to-door survey conducted across all districts, follows guidelines from the Centre to identify leprosy patients. Teams, comprising ASHA workers and male volunteers, will visit numerous households daily in both rural and urban areas, ensuring comprehensive coverage.

Patients identified during this survey will undergo examination by medical officers, with those diagnosed immediately put on multi-drug therapy. Aiming to detect hidden cases and increase public awareness, the campaign strives toward achieving 'zero leprosy transmission' by 2027. Significant efforts are made through training workshops and coordination committee meetings at various governmental levels to ensure effective implementation.

To further combat the spread of leprosy, the Maharashtra government has declared it a 'notifiable disease', requiring all doctors and health institutions to report every confirmed case to relevant health authorities within two weeks of diagnosis. This declaration aims to enhance timely treatment and public safety across the state.

