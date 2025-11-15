Left Menu

Unlocking the Genetic Secret: The 'Switch' Behind Pregnancy

A study has revealed a genetic 'switch' crucial for embryo implantation in the womb, involving genes HOXA10 and TWIST2. This discovery by Indian researchers could lead to breakthroughs in addressing implantation failures and enhancing IVF success rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 12:20 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable breakthrough, researchers have identified a 'genetic switch' essential for the initiation of pregnancy. The study, spearheaded by the Indian Council of Medical Research, uncovered the roles of two genes, HOXA10 and TWIST2, in the critical process of embryo implantation.

The findings, published in Cell Death Discovery, highlight how these genes regulate a small 'gate' on the uterine wall, allowing the embryo to embed itself successfully. This discovery was made through collaboration among experts from various eminent Indian institutions.

This genetic mechanism, observed across multiple species, could revolutionize approaches to resolving implantation challenges and boost in vitro fertilization (IVF) success rates. Understanding the fine balance between HOXA10 and TWIST2 opens new avenues for enhancing fertility treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

