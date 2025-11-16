Water-Borne Outbreak Claims Lives in Mizoram's Border Villages

The deadly outbreak of gastroenteritis, believed to have originated from visitors from Myanmar, has claimed six lives in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials revealed on Sunday.

First detected on November 4 in the village of Kakhichhuah, the outbreak now sees 84 individuals affected, with a medical team deployed since November 11 to contain the situation, stated Dr. Malsawmtluanga of the Lawngtlai district hospital.

Emphasizing the role of inadequate water sources in the proliferation of the disease, authorities urge residents to use boiled or purified water and maintain strict hygiene. Movement across the Myanmar border is restricted to prevent further spread, says Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga.

