Water-Borne Outbreak Claims Lives in Mizoram's Border Villages

A gastroenteritis outbreak in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district has resulted in six fatalities with 84 currently affected. Visitors from Myanmar might have spread the disease in the village of Kakhichhuah. Authorities have imposed containment measures to curb further spread and are ensuring essential medical supplies and health surveillance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 16-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 20:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The deadly outbreak of gastroenteritis, believed to have originated from visitors from Myanmar, has claimed six lives in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, officials revealed on Sunday.

First detected on November 4 in the village of Kakhichhuah, the outbreak now sees 84 individuals affected, with a medical team deployed since November 11 to contain the situation, stated Dr. Malsawmtluanga of the Lawngtlai district hospital.

Emphasizing the role of inadequate water sources in the proliferation of the disease, authorities urge residents to use boiled or purified water and maintain strict hygiene. Movement across the Myanmar border is restricted to prevent further spread, says Deputy Commissioner Donny Lalruatsanga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

