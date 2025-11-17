Left Menu

Pfizer Launches Game-Changer for Migraine Relief in India

Pfizer has launched Rimegepant ODT, a new migraine treatment in India. It offers rapid, lasting relief and targets patients who do not respond to conventional drugs. The medication dissolves without water and aims to enhance productivity by reducing migraine-related downtime, impacting 213 million Indians yearly.

Updated: 17-11-2025 14:41 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 14:41 IST
In a significant medical advancement, Pfizer has introduced a novel migraine medication, Rimegepant ODT, in the Indian market. The drug aims to provide effective relief for adults who have not experienced adequate results from traditional triptan medications.

The newly launched solution promises rapid and sustained pain relief for up to 48 hours without the risk of medication overuse headaches. Offered in a convenient 75 mg orally disintegrating tablet form, it allows for easy administration without water.

Pfizer's Managing Director, Meenakshi Nevatia, expressed confidence that Rimegepant ODT will enable individuals with migraines to manage their pain more efficiently, curbing productivity loss, which affects a substantial portion of India's population each year.

