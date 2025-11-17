Left Menu

Unseen Effects: How Hypertension Silently Alters the Brain

Hypertension can impair brain cells related to cognition before blood pressure rises. A study on mice reveals early gene expression changes and disruptions in brain function, offering insights into how hypertension aggravates cognitive decline and possible Alzheimer's onset. The research suggests alternate pathways for neurodegeneration prevention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:02 IST
Unseen Effects: How Hypertension Silently Alters the Brain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

New research suggests that hypertension may impair brain cells responsible for cognition long before blood pressure sees any measurable increase. A study conducted on mice indicates that hypertension could be a major factor in cognitive impairment, affecting brain cell gene expression and interfering with memory and thinking.

Published in the journal Neuron, researchers from Weill Cornell Medical College have found that elevated blood pressure is a risk factor for cognitive decline, often leading to conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. Despite the use of hypertension medications to manage blood pressure, the impairment of brain function persists, hinting at possible damage beyond blood vessel regulation.

Mice administered with 'angiotensin' displayed changes in genetic activity in brain cells, hinting at early onset cognition problems. Researchers observed premature aging in endothelial cells, damage to interneurons, and inadequate oligodendrocyte function. These cellular changes offer potential avenues for preventing neurodegeneration.

TRENDING

1
Air India to Resume Delhi-Shanghai Flights After Six-Year Hiatus

Air India to Resume Delhi-Shanghai Flights After Six-Year Hiatus

 India
2
Delhi High Court Denies Relief to Christian Michel in Extradition Treaty Challenge

Delhi High Court Denies Relief to Christian Michel in Extradition Treaty Cha...

 India
3
Power Grid to Raise Rs 3,800 Crore Through Bonds

Power Grid to Raise Rs 3,800 Crore Through Bonds

 India
4
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear PIL for Court-Monitored Probe into Reliance Communications Fraud

Supreme Court Agrees to Hear PIL for Court-Monitored Probe into Reliance Com...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025