Unseen Effects: How Hypertension Silently Alters the Brain

New research suggests that hypertension may impair brain cells responsible for cognition long before blood pressure sees any measurable increase. A study conducted on mice indicates that hypertension could be a major factor in cognitive impairment, affecting brain cell gene expression and interfering with memory and thinking.

Published in the journal Neuron, researchers from Weill Cornell Medical College have found that elevated blood pressure is a risk factor for cognitive decline, often leading to conditions such as Alzheimer's disease. Despite the use of hypertension medications to manage blood pressure, the impairment of brain function persists, hinting at possible damage beyond blood vessel regulation.

Mice administered with 'angiotensin' displayed changes in genetic activity in brain cells, hinting at early onset cognition problems. Researchers observed premature aging in endothelial cells, damage to interneurons, and inadequate oligodendrocyte function. These cellular changes offer potential avenues for preventing neurodegeneration.