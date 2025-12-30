Left Menu

Uncovering Gender Differences in Alzheimer's: The Role of Immune Cells

A study highlights that immune cells in female brains may activate genes tied to neuroinflammation more than in males, shedding light on why women are more frequently diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. The research emphasizes the potential for sex-specific treatments targeting these immune responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 16:31 IST
Uncovering Gender Differences in Alzheimer's: The Role of Immune Cells
  • Country:
  • India

Recent research has uncovered a potential reason why more females are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease compared to males. The study, conducted by the University of Rochester, discovered that immune cells in female brains are more active in triggering genes associated with neuroinflammation.

The study, published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation, found that in female mice, immune cells called microglia respond differently to amyloid-beta plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. This response leads to a stronger interferon reaction, which may cause further damage to the brain.

Researchers suggest that these findings could pave the way for sex-specific and personalized treatments for Alzheimer's. By targeting the heightened immune responses in female brains, it may be possible to develop new therapies to combat this neurodegenerative disorder.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

Political Faith: Religion as a Tool in West Bengal Elections

 India
2
Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

Eurostar Disruptions: Power Issue in Channel Tunnel Causes Chaos

 France
3
Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

Sterling's Steady Ascent Amid Holiday Trading

 United Kingdom
4
Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Commission Revises Schedule

Uttar Pradesh's Voter Roll Overhaul: Controversy and Clarity as Election Com...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025