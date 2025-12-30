Uncovering Gender Differences in Alzheimer's: The Role of Immune Cells

Recent research has uncovered a potential reason why more females are diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease compared to males. The study, conducted by the University of Rochester, discovered that immune cells in female brains are more active in triggering genes associated with neuroinflammation.

The study, published in the Journal of Neuroinflammation, found that in female mice, immune cells called microglia respond differently to amyloid-beta plaques, a hallmark of Alzheimer's disease. This response leads to a stronger interferon reaction, which may cause further damage to the brain.

Researchers suggest that these findings could pave the way for sex-specific and personalized treatments for Alzheimer's. By targeting the heightened immune responses in female brains, it may be possible to develop new therapies to combat this neurodegenerative disorder.

