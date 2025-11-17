Imminent Threat: Aid Cuts Set to Cause 22 Million Deaths by 2030

A sweeping reduction in development aid by leading donor nations is predicted to result in 22.6 million additional deaths in developing countries by 2030, research from ISGlobal reveals. Among the projected casualties are 5.4 million children under five.

This warning follows aid reductions from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and France for the first time in nearly thirty years, with further cuts planned by 2025. According to the findings, these cuts could negate decades-long achievements in global health and poverty reduction. The study, examination of which was carried out by Reuters, utilized data from 93 low- to middle-income countries to assess the potential impact of future reductions in official development assistance (ODA).

The grim forecast illustrates a future without continued support: a severe scenario could generate 22.6 million deaths, while even mild cuts might prompt 9.4 million preventable deaths. Previous analyses concentrated on U.S. aid cuts alone but now consider a broader international context. Experts caution that maintaining current aid levels is crucial to uphold recent advancements, emphasizing that these developments threaten to reverse thirty years of unprecedented gains in health and education across developing regions.