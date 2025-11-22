Health Sector Highlights: Approvals, ALS Hope, and Cannabis Research

In health news, the new head of the FDA drug evaluation department, Richard Pazdur, has raised concerns regarding the speed and legality of new approval processes, according to the Washington Post. This comes shortly after Pazdur took over from George Tidmarsh, who resigned amid personal misconduct controversies.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers have identified an RNA molecule capable of reversing nerve cell damage in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This discovery, observed in lab mice, holds potential for future therapeutic advancements against ALS, which gradually paralyzes the body by targeting nerve cells responsible for movement.

In Brazil, agricultural research agency Embrapa received permission from health agency Anvisa to research cannabis, including developing a cannabis seed bank and genetic improvements. This move could bring Brazil closer to legalizing cannabis cultivation, signifying a major shift in the country's agricultural policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)