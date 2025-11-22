Army Doctors Transform Community Halls into Vision-Restoring Operation Theatres

In a remarkable display of medical dedication, Army doctors in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully conducted over 400 complex eye surgeries, turning basic community halls into state-of-the-art operating theatres. Spearheaded by Maj Gen Sanjay Sharma, the initiative aimed to restore vision to those suffering from neglected cataracts and other eye conditions.

The four-day advanced surgical eye camp took place at Command Hospital Northern Command Udhampur, where 2000 people were screened, including military personnel, war widows, and local civilians. Patients traversed extensive geographical barriers from regions such as Poonch, Jammu, and Rajouri to obtain critical eye care.

This significant medical mission was realized with the use of cutting-edge ophthalmological equipment and was driven by directives from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, leading a specialized team, played a crucial role in the camp's success, demonstrating the compassionate face of the Army amidst challenging conditions.

