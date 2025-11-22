Left Menu

Army Doctors Transform Community Halls into Vision-Restoring Operation Theatres

Army doctors have successfully conducted over 400 intricate eye surgeries in Jammu and Kashmir, transforming community halls into sterile operation theatres. The event was part of an advanced surgical eye camp aimed at restoring vision to individuals, including civilians and military personnel, from remote areas affected by conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 22-11-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 21:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a remarkable display of medical dedication, Army doctors in Jammu and Kashmir have successfully conducted over 400 complex eye surgeries, turning basic community halls into state-of-the-art operating theatres. Spearheaded by Maj Gen Sanjay Sharma, the initiative aimed to restore vision to those suffering from neglected cataracts and other eye conditions.

The four-day advanced surgical eye camp took place at Command Hospital Northern Command Udhampur, where 2000 people were screened, including military personnel, war widows, and local civilians. Patients traversed extensive geographical barriers from regions such as Poonch, Jammu, and Rajouri to obtain critical eye care.

This significant medical mission was realized with the use of cutting-edge ophthalmological equipment and was driven by directives from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Brigadier Sanjay Kumar Mishra, leading a specialized team, played a crucial role in the camp's success, demonstrating the compassionate face of the Army amidst challenging conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Give Feedback
