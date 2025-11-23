Left Menu

Global Health Updates: From FDA Alarms to ALS Discoveries and Beyond

The summary highlights significant developments in health, including FDA official Richard Pazdur's concerns over expedited drug approvals, ALS research offering hope for reversal, criticism of the UK's COVID response under Boris Johnson, Australia's Pharma takeover block, Lilly's milestone valuation on weight-loss demand, and Brazil's cannabis research progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 02:29 IST
An alarming concern about the expedited drug approval process has been raised by Richard Pazdur, the new head of the FDA's drug evaluation department. Pazdur's apprehension centers around the legality and rapid pace of these initiatives, adding pressure to the agency's regulatory framework.

In a promising breakthrough, researchers discovered that a specific RNA molecule could potentially reverse nerve cell damage caused by amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). This finding could lead to effective treatments for the deadly condition commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

A public inquiry criticized former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his handling of the COVID pandemic, which led to increased deaths due to delayed lockdown measures. Elsewhere, Australia blocked a U.S. firm's buyout of Mayne Pharma to protect national interests, and Eli Lilly marked its rise as a weight-loss powerhouse with a $1 trillion valuation. Meanwhile, Brazil's Embrapa received approval to conduct cannabis research, signaling a shift in the country's agricultural focus.

