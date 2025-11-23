Rajasthan's Push for Polio-Free Future

In a significant public health initiative, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma initiated a Sub-National Pulse Polio Campaign, administering polio drops to children at a launch event held at his residence.

The campaign aims to vaccinate over 1.08 crore children under five, ensuring protection against polio, a potentially fatal disease.

With 58,823 polio booths and thousands of mobile and transit teams deployed, the state apparatus is rallying for complete coverage throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)