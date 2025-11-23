Rajasthan's Push for Polio-Free Future
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched a Sub-National Pulse Polio Campaign. The initiative aims to vaccinate over 1.08 crore children under five. With thousands of booths and mobile teams in place, the state targets comprehensive coverage. Sharma emphasizes the vital role of vaccination in safeguarding future generations.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:17 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant public health initiative, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma initiated a Sub-National Pulse Polio Campaign, administering polio drops to children at a launch event held at his residence.
The campaign aims to vaccinate over 1.08 crore children under five, ensuring protection against polio, a potentially fatal disease.
With 58,823 polio booths and thousands of mobile and transit teams deployed, the state apparatus is rallying for complete coverage throughout the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesia Celebrates End of Poliovirus Outbreak: A Triumph in Public Health
Chhattisgarh: Integrated Public Health Labs of Pandri, Balodabazar awarded national-level quality certification
Ultra-processed foods are danger to global public health, experts warn
Road accidents in Maharashtra be declared public health crisis, say experts
Melbourne mayor meets Delhi counterpart; discusses urban infra, public health