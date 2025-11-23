Left Menu

Rajasthan's Push for Polio-Free Future

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launched a Sub-National Pulse Polio Campaign. The initiative aims to vaccinate over 1.08 crore children under five. With thousands of booths and mobile teams in place, the state targets comprehensive coverage. Sharma emphasizes the vital role of vaccination in safeguarding future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 23-11-2025 15:17 IST | Created: 23-11-2025 15:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant public health initiative, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma initiated a Sub-National Pulse Polio Campaign, administering polio drops to children at a launch event held at his residence.

The campaign aims to vaccinate over 1.08 crore children under five, ensuring protection against polio, a potentially fatal disease.

With 58,823 polio booths and thousands of mobile and transit teams deployed, the state apparatus is rallying for complete coverage throughout the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

