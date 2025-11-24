People Tree Hospitals Facilitates BlackRock's Strategic Exit

People Tree Hospitals announced its decision to commence the exit process for BlackRock, following a Rs 210 crore investment that began in March. This investment was integral to the growth of the hospital chain, enhancing its super-speciality services and marking BlackRock's inaugural entry into India's healthcare sector.

The hospital network, with branches in key areas of Bengaluru such as Tumkur Road, Dasarahalli, and Banashankari, has been pivotal in extending healthcare services across Karnataka through various outreach initiatives.

Jothi Neeraja, founder of People Tree Hospitals, emphasized the significance of maintaining investor trust, stating, "I started with no legacy, no network, just intent and integrity. So, when investors place trust in you, you honour it. Completing BlackRock's exit is part of that commitment."

(With inputs from agencies.)