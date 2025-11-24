Left Menu

'Novo Nordisk's Alzheimer's Trial Setback Dents GLP-1 Aspirations'

Novo Nordisk's older oral semaglutide drug failed in late-stage trials aimed at slowing Alzheimer's cognitive decline, leading to a 10% share price drop. This setback dims hopes that GLP-1 drugs could tap into the Alzheimer's market. The trials spotlighted Rybelsus, already approved for type 2 diabetes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:58 IST
In a significant development, Novo Nordisk disclosed that an older oral formulation of its semaglutide drug did not meet primary goals in late-stage trials intended to assess its efficacy in slowing cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients. The announcement resulted in a 10% drop in the company's share price.

This outcome delivers a blow to the potential of Alzheimer's as an emerging market for GLP-1 medications such as semaglutide, amidst intensifying competition in Novo's primary areas of obesity and diabetes treatment. The Alzheimer's trials, highly anticipated as pivotal, tested Rybelsus, a semaglutide-containing oral drug approved for type 2 diabetes currently.

The trials, which included 3,808 patients between 55 to 85 years old, assessed early-stage Alzheimer's patients over two years, with hopes of achieving a 20% slowing of cognitive decline. Despite recent setbacks, Novo Nordisk remains a prominent player under new CEO Mike Doustdar amid market competition.

