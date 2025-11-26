Zonair3D Brings Clean Air Revolution to India Amid Pollution Crisis

Delhi, India – As North India's air pollution crisis reaches alarming levels, Zonair3D, a European leader in medical-grade air purification technology, makes its official entry into the Indian market. The company aims to provide pure, healthy indoor air in various environments, from homes to hospitals and schools.

Founded in Barcelona, Zonair3D is known for its advanced air-purification systems capable of removing up to 99.995% of airborne particles. Their Air+ and Bubble Pure Air technologies promise to recreate Alpine-quality air indoors, addressing the urgent need for clean air amid worsening pollution in major cities like Delhi.

The company offers plug-and-play units featuring ULPA U15-certified filters, similar to those in operating theatres. With a focus on India's specific needs, Zonair3D plans to collaborate on pilot projects in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, promoting their 'Right to Breathe' campaign to increase public awareness about indoor air quality.