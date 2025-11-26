Left Menu

MOVIN Express Ventures into Healthcare Logistics

MOVIN Express Pvt Ltd has launched a new vertical, MOVIN Healthcare, addressing the fast-growing USD 7.5 billion healthcare logistics market in India. The joint venture with UPS provides end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics for pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and diagnostics, with services starting in 50 cities across India.

Updated: 26-11-2025 12:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

MOVIN Express Pvt Ltd has announced its move into India's booming healthcare logistics sector, valued at an estimated USD 7.5 billion. Partnering with UPS, the company introduces MOVIN Healthcare, a specialized vertical offering end-to-end, temperature-controlled logistics services for pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and diagnostics.

This new service starts in 50 cities across India. MOVIN Express Director and UPS India Head, Gregory Goba-Ble, emphasized the importance of meeting customer demands for precise, temperature-controlled, door-to-door deliveries. The initiative includes unique packaging solutions tailored to specific customer needs and delivery within designated timeframes.

Besides business prospects, this new venture responds to specific customer requirements, Goba-Ble noted. MOVIN Healthcare is not limited to metro areas but extends its B2B services to tier II and tier III cities. This comprehensive service also features real-time monitoring, priority handling, and thorough carrier insurance, supported by a 24x7 control tower.

(With inputs from agencies.)

