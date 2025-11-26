MOVIN Express Ventures into Healthcare Logistics

MOVIN Express Pvt Ltd has announced its move into India's booming healthcare logistics sector, valued at an estimated USD 7.5 billion. Partnering with UPS, the company introduces MOVIN Healthcare, a specialized vertical offering end-to-end, temperature-controlled logistics services for pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and diagnostics.

This new service starts in 50 cities across India. MOVIN Express Director and UPS India Head, Gregory Goba-Ble, emphasized the importance of meeting customer demands for precise, temperature-controlled, door-to-door deliveries. The initiative includes unique packaging solutions tailored to specific customer needs and delivery within designated timeframes.

Besides business prospects, this new venture responds to specific customer requirements, Goba-Ble noted. MOVIN Healthcare is not limited to metro areas but extends its B2B services to tier II and tier III cities. This comprehensive service also features real-time monitoring, priority handling, and thorough carrier insurance, supported by a 24x7 control tower.

